High winds overturn big rig on Highway 62, shuts down southbound lanes to I-10

UPDATE:

Southbound lanes on SR-62 are reopened as of 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.

ORIGINAL:

All lanes of southbound Highway 62 at Dillon are shut down this morning after high winds overturned a big rig.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

According to California Highway Patrol, the trailer was empty and there were no leaks.

It’s unknown when the highway will open back up.

This isn’t the only closure related to high winds.

Indian Canyon and Gene Autry Trail closed yesterday due to poor visibility and sand in the road.

This morning, Indian Canyon at the wash is open, while Gene Autry remains closed.

A wind advisory has been extended until 2 a.m. tomorrow for the mountains, the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Residents are also urged to secure outdoor objects.