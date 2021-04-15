Universal Studios Hollywood reopens

One day after offering a preview to its annual and season pass holders, Universal Studios Hollywood Friday swung open its gates for the general public, but with limited capacity and other COVID-19 health restrictions.

With Los Angeles County in the orange tier of the state’s COVID economic blueprint, capacity is limited to 25%.

Arriving guests will all have their temperatures checked, face coverings are being required except while eating in designated areas and physical distancing protocols are in place. Admittance is also limited to in- state residents only.

“We have been looking forward to this moment for over a year and are incredibly thrilled to reopen our theme park today,” said Karen Irwin, president/COO of Universal Studios Hollywood. “There is certainly lots to celebrate and we are overjoyed to return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy a Universal Studios Hollywood experience that is better than ever.”

Park officials said most rides are operational for the reopening, but some attractions will remain shuttered to comply with health restrictions. The park has also instituted “rigorous” cleaning and disinfection protocols at high-traffic areas.

Annual and season pass holders were offered a preview of the park Thursday ahead of the opening to the general public. Additional such “Bonus Days” will be held on select dates through May 16. Regular use of the annual and season passes will resume May 17.

Anyone who purchased a park ticket prior to April 8 will have to make an advance reservation at http://www.universalstudioshollywood.com to schedule a date to visit.

The park’s newest ride, “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash,” was open as the park welcomed back visitors.