Fishing tournament benefiting veterans set for Saturday in La Quinta

A fishing tournament aimed at supporting local veterans is planned for this weekend at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta.

The first-ever “Veterans Fishing Derby” organized by Coachella Valley veterans will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the park located at 58075 Jefferson St. Money generated from the tournament fee, and food and beverage sales will benefit several veterans’ organizations.

“Coming to fish and compete for prizes, or just visiting the park and buying something to eat, will support local veterans’ posts which have been struggling over the past year,” according to a statement distributed by county Supervisor Manuel Perez’s office.

Anglers must wear facial coverings and maintain social distance due to COVID-19.

Veterans and active military members can fish and attend the event for free. Otherwise, the cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children aged 12 or younger to fish, and an additional $5 per person to participate in the event.

All participants aged 16 years or older are required to have a valid state fishing license. Licenses must be purchased off-site.

Prizes will be distributed in adult and children divisions for catfish, trout and other fish species. Prize-winning fish will be determined by length.

Palm Springs Air Museum aircraft will conduct a flyover at noon.

Park district staff will inspect all bait and fishing equipment to prevent the spread of quagga and zebra mussels.

Up to 500 people may attend due to coronavirus restrictions, provided they register online first here.