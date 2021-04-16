Free community clean-ups in Mecca and Desert Hot Springs Saturday

Mecca residents and residents within the unincorporated area of Riverside County near the City of Desert Hot Springs will have the opportunity to dispose of bulky waste items for free at two different bulky waste disposal events on Saturday, April 17.

Residents of Mecca can drop off their items at the Mecca II Landfill in Mecca, 95-250 Avenue 66. The Desert Hot Springs area clean-up will be at Bubbling Wells Elementary School, 67-501 Camino Campanero, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240. Both events run from 8 a.m. to noon or until bins are full.

The unincorporated communities served by the Desert Hot Springs area clean-up include the Bubbling Wells neighborhood and B Bar H Ranch southeast of the city, Cholla Gardens, Mission Lakes Country Club, North Palm Springs and Windy Point.

Residents will need to unload their waste items out of their vehicle and wear a face covering if they are within six feet of a non-household member.

Accepted bulky items include tires – up to nine per trip, furniture, appliances, bundled tree limbs and branches, and electronic waste.

Hazardous materials will not be accepted, including batteries, pool chemicals, transmission and brake fluids, herbicides, fertilizers, gasoline, motor parts, fluorescent light bulbs, paint, antifreeze, engines, motor oil, tub and tile cleaners and bleach.

Treated Wood Waste (TWW), such as fence posts and railroad ties, is also considered hazardous and will not be accepted at the clean-ups.

More information is available at here or by calling 951-486-3200.