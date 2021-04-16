Indio tobacco store sells ticket with five Superlotto Plus numbers

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a tobacco store in Indio and is worth $10,170.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $38 million.

There were three other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number. They are also worth $10,170, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 7, 10, 20, 28, 33 and the Mega number was 15. The jackpot was $37 million.

The drawing was the 31 since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.