Strongman Jameson Event A Success

We first introduced you to 4-year-old Jameson Creiglow who is battling leukemia in early April.

“We never know what we’re going to need at any moment. We could have an ambulance here in the middle of the night, you know if he spikes a fever or something like that,” said Jeff Creiglow, Jameson’s Dad.

Jameson’s family has adopted the motto “We can do hard things,” based on Jameson’s strength and fight.

The community has embraced Jameson and his family, and on Saturday morning the Strongman Jameson Event showed just how much support he has in the valley.

“We want to try to raise as much money as we can so we came out and made some baked goods and were just hoping to sale and make enough money for him so he can continue his battle and come out on top,” said Jacob Tarango, Volunteer with Coaches In The Kitchen.

“It actually kind of amazing because with all the stuff going on, this community has really just rallied together, and that’s kind of something you don’t really see too often anymore,” said Jonathan Hitt, Jameson’s Uncle.

Fitting in with the theme there were workout stations, a walk-a-thon, and even a strong-man competition. All to benefit Jameson and his family…

“If anyone has ever known anyone who has gone through leukemia, it’s kind of just a roller coaster, what his parents are experiencing now that they have to keep their child kind of isolated from all the sickness that is going on,” explained Hitt.

“Meeting different people throughout the community that has shown their support and our love for Jameson. Incredible,” added Creiglow.

Jameson and his family made an appearance drive-by style so that Jameson himself could see all the love and support.

“It’s beautiful that we can come together for a cause, even though we have a lot on our own plate, it shows a lot of selflessnesses and I’m proud of the Coachella Valley for coming out like that,” added Tarango

“The family just in general is just very grateful that they’ve had just strangers, random people rallying together to support them and we just wanted to say thank you to everybody who’s been a part of this who has been donating online. this is a miracle and this is something for them to think about when all of those other times kind of start to weigh them down, so we are really grateful for this opportunity for everybody being out here today,” said Hitt.