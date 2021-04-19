Average Riverside County gas price rises for ninth straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday for the ninth consecutive day, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.945, its highest amount since Nov. 14, 2019.

The average price is 2.9 cents higher than one week ago, 8.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.221 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen by 76.9 cents since the start of the year, including six-tenths of a cent on Sunday, mainly because of a run of 82 increases in 84 days totaling 70.4 cents that ended March 30.