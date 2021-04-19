Desert Care Network hosting weekly vaccination clinics beginning Thursday

Desert Care Network is hosting weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning April 22.

These community COVID-19 vaccination clinics aim to help the most underserved and vulnerable populations according to the DCN.

The clinics will be held each week on Thursdays or Fridays.

Locations include:

Desert Care Network – Indio

Thursdays, beginning April 22

Clinic hours: 11 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sedona Surgical Center (JFK Memorial Hospital)

81812 Dr. Carreon Blvd Suite F

Indio, CA 92201

Desert Care Network – Joshua Tree

Thursdays, beginning April 22

Clinic hours: 8am -3:30pm; Closed from 12 – 1pm.

Helen Grey Building at Hi-Desert Medical Center

6601 White Feather Road

Joshua Tree, CA 92252

Desert Care Network – Palm Springs

Fridays, beginning April 23

Clinic hours: 8am – 12:00 pm

Neuro Vitality Center

2800 E Alejo Rd

Palm Springs, CA 92262

DCN will be giving out the Moderna vaccine at the first set of clinics this coming Thursday, according to the appointment website.

Appointments are required for these clinics and can be made here.

For more information about the Desert Care Network clinics, click here.