Desert Care Network hosting weekly vaccination clinics beginning Thursday

Desert Care Network is hosting weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning April 22.
These community COVID-19 vaccination clinics aim to help the most underserved and vulnerable populations according to the DCN.
The clinics will be held each week on Thursdays or Fridays.
Locations include:
Desert Care Network – Indio
Thursdays, beginning April 22
Clinic hours: 11 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sedona Surgical Center (JFK Memorial Hospital)
81812 Dr. Carreon Blvd Suite F
Indio, CA 92201
Desert Care Network – Joshua Tree
Thursdays, beginning April 22
Clinic hours: 8am -3:30pm; Closed from 12 – 1pm.
Helen Grey Building at Hi-Desert Medical Center
6601 White Feather Road
Joshua Tree, CA 92252
Desert Care Network – Palm Springs
Fridays, beginning April 23
Clinic hours: 8am – 12:00 pm
Neuro Vitality Center
2800 E Alejo Rd
Palm Springs, CA 92262
DCN will be giving out the Moderna vaccine at the first set of clinics this coming Thursday, according to the appointment website.
Appointments are required for these clinics and can be made here.
For more information about the Desert Care Network clinics, click here.