Do you know this man? DHSPD needs assistance identifying this man

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is asking for the publics assistance identifying a man located Monday morning in the City.

DHSPD says the man is Hispanic, approximately 80 years old, 5’6-5’8″, medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was located around 9 a.m. in the 13000 block of El Cajon Drive.

If you can identifying him you are asked to contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-2904 and reference case #2104-4432.