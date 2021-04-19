Police investigating overnight traffic collisions in Cathedral City and Palm Springs

A 30-year-old man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his passenger in Palm Springs Monday was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, police reported.

The vehicle struck a steel pole on Indian Canyon Drive near Garnet Avenue about 1:20 a.m., according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Joshua Woods of Desert Hot Springs was behind the wheel, and his passenger, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing great bodily injury, according to a PSPD statement.

Jail records did not immediately reflect his arrest, and it was unclear if Woods suffered any injuries in the crash.

The affected intersection was closed for several hours while investigators worked the scene.

Meanwhile, southbound Indian Canyon at Garnet in Palm Springs is back open after another overnight traffic collision, this one fatal.