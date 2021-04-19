104 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 New Deaths Monday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 104 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths Monday bringing the countywide totals to 297,319 cases and 4,528 deaths.

There are 8 new COVID19 cases and 2 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,198 (+1) cases, 72 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,110 (+4) cases, 108 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,721 (-1) cases, 125 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,096 (-1) cases, 49 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,923(+3) cases, 118 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 193 (+1) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,400 cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,251 cases, 222 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 7,882 (-1) cases, 94 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,045 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 648 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 469 cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,133 cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 358 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 880 cases, 9 deaths

Cabazon: 315 (+1) cases, 7 death

Anza: 148 cases, 1 death

There are 1,810 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 12,513 probable cases based on antigen tests.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 116,786 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 85 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 15 patients in intensive care units.

ICU availability countywide is at 32.1% up from 32.7% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

The 6 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,525.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 290,981.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 116 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate rose 3.5% Tuesday, up from 2.3% last week.

Recently, residents 16 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, became eligible for vaccinations.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

After more than a year of distance learning due to the pandemic, the Palm Springs Unified School District on Monday became the latest Riverside County school district to allow some students back in classrooms again.

Students in kindergarten, first and second grades returned to their respective schools. Students are divided into two cohorts that will be attending class at staggered intervals throughout the week as part of a hybrid- learning model.

Students in third through sixth grades are set return next Monday, with students in upper grades set to return in the following weeks.

Riverside County is now in the orange tier of the state’s public health regulatory system. The county had been in the red tier of the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” framework since March 16, after five months in the most restrictive purple tier, before upgrading to the orange tier last week.

According to the California Department of Public Health, orange criteria permit retail businesses to fully open, while 50% attendance caps are supposed to be observed in restaurants, museums, movie theaters and zoos. The guidelines call for gyms, wineries and bars to maintain 25% caps.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Beginning Thursday, receptions and conferences can be held with up to 150 attendees, on the condition that they, at minimum, be tested for coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that the target date for an end to all restrictions on businesses, gatherings and recreation throughout the state is June 15 — provided there are no signs of a backward slide.

The county’s metrics are squarely in the orange qualifier, but still just outside the parameters set for yellow tier status, which represents “minimal” presence of the virus.

Also beginning Thursday, residents as young as 16 years old will be eligible for immunization statewide, including Riverside County, although 16- year-olds — who must bring their parents or guardians — can already get inoculated at four county health clinics.

Some facilities continue to open their doors to accommodate people without appointments due to an influx of unfilled appointment slots, which was the case Monday at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 4/19/2021