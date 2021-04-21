Blowing Dust Advisory issued for the Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for the lower deserts, including the Coachella Valley.
They warn of gusts of up to 45 mph and visibility restrictions between 1/4 mile to one mile, especially along I-10 and points easy.
The advisor is in effect until 8:00 p.m.
— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 22, 2021
Gusty Gusts & Windy Wind!
SoCal winds are currently a bit on the strong side with peak gusts expected around sunset tonight. A Wind Advisory continues for the San Gorgonio Pass and Western end of the Coachella Valley.
More with @WxMikeEverett at 5p, 6p, 11p on @NBCPalmSprings! pic.twitter.com/YDvPKvGDTz
— Jerry ‘The Steffler’ Steffen (@JerrySteffen) April 21, 2021