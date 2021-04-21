Blowing Dust Advisory issued for the Valley

Taylor Martinez

The National Weather Service has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for the lower deserts, including the Coachella Valley.

They warn of gusts of up to 45 mph and visibility restrictions between 1/4 mile to one mile, especially along I-10 and points easy.

The advisor is in effect until 8:00 p.m.

