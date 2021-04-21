Blowing Dust Advisory issued for the Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for the lower deserts, including the Coachella Valley.

They warn of gusts of up to 45 mph and visibility restrictions between 1/4 mile to one mile, especially along I-10 and points easy.

The advisor is in effect until 8:00 p.m.

⚠️A Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued for the lower deserts, including the Coachella Valley until 8 PM this evening. 👉Wind gusts to 45 mph and visibility restrictions between 1/4 mile to 1 mile expected, especially along I-10 and points east. ✔️Pull aside, stay alive. — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 22, 2021