East Valley COVID-19 Testing Site will begin administering vaccines

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians announced Tuesday the East Valley COVID-19 Testing Site, located at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna vaccines will be administered every Monday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccines are for any area residents 18 and older and will be offered while supplies last.

Health insurance programs will cover the costs of the vaccines, and will be provided free for those who do not have health coverage. Vaccines will be administered by the Borrego Community Health Foundation and are provided by the Desert Healthcare District.

“We are excited that the East Valley site can now also be a source for the important COVID-19 vaccines as well as remaining a safe and easy location to do virus testing,” said Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Tribal Chairman Darrell Mike. “Vaccinating our community members is the most effective way of containing this virus and we are honored to continuing our partnership on this project with Borrego Community Health Foundation, the City of Coachella, the Desert Healthcare District, and the County of Riverside.”

Appointments are required.

The site will continue to offer COVID-19 testing every Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

