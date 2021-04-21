Indio small business’s received COVID-19 assistance

The City of Indio announced Wednesday they’ve awarded 71 eligible businesses grants totaling $645,000 as part of its Small Business Emergency Assistance Program (SBEAP). 58 storefront businesses received $10,000 grants, and 13 daycare providers received $5,000 grants. More than 140 storefront businesses and daycare providers applied during the 10 day window.

“This was the very first type of financial assistance that I received, and I’m very happy,” said Diana Hernandez, owner of Diana’s Notary, Process Serve & Interpreting. Hernandez has owned a business in Indio for 12 years, and was emotional when she picked up her check from City Hall.

“I don’t want to cry, but this is something that does make me feel– I’m very happy.” Diana Hernandez, picking up the check she received as part of the #CityofIndio’s Small Business Emergency Assistance Program. Read all the details here: https://t.co/Sd3ZyUcL5V pic.twitter.com/bY0tEFVXi2 — City of Indio (@CityofIndio) April 21, 2021

“We were closed for the month of April last year, and it has been challenging trying to keep social distancing,” added Hernandez. She said she plans to use the funds to catch up on rent and purchase a new computer for her company.

Applications were considered on a first-come-first-served basis and had to meet eligibility criteria such as being located in Indio, having a current business license, and proof of financial impact due to COVID-19. Grant money was allocated from the City’s general fund.