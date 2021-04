NBCares Silver Linings CVUSD, Harvard Student

This is a story of hard work, perseverance, dreaming big and believing in oneself.

Desert Mirage senior Elizabeth Estaban knew she wanted to continue her education and had aspirations some would think are unattainable.

However, Elizabeth continued to pursue her goal of attending post-secondary education and received incredible news of being accepted into Harvard College.

This powerful story of consistency and striving for more is certainly a silver lining.