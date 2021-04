New On-Demand: “Vanquish” with Ruby Rose, Morgan Freeman

I had a great time talking to Ruby Rose for her new action-thriller “Vanquish.” She’s sweet and tough just like her character Vicky in the movie. Take a look at my interview with the “Batwoman” actress as she takes us behind the scenes of the film.

“Vanquish” is now out in select theaters and on-demand.

