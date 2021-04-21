Peace vigil held in Palm Springs Wednesday to honor George Floyd

Taylor Martinez

The City of Palm Springs Black History Committee and the United Methodist Church are hosting a peace vigil Wednesday evening in honor of George Floyd.

The vigil will take place at the Floyd mural at 311 North Indian Canyon Road from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Organizers asks that you bring a candle and flowers.

