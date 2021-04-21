Peace vigil held in Palm Springs Wednesday to honor George Floyd

The City of Palm Springs Black History Committee and the United Methodist Church are hosting a peace vigil Wednesday evening in honor of George Floyd.
The vigil will take place at the Floyd mural at 311 North Indian Canyon Road from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Organizers asks that you bring a candle and flowers.
ADVISORY: Tonight from 6:30-7:30 pm, @CityofPS Black History Committee and United Methodist Church invite you to a peace vigil at the mural for George Floyd (311 N Indian Canyon). Come light a candle, bring flowers and be together as a community as we remember George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/h8f0zfsyRG
— City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) April 21, 2021