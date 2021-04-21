Woman accused of attempting to kidnap students from elementary school in DHS

A 24-year-old woman accused of attempting to abduct two children from an elementary school in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping.

Patrol officers were sent to the 65700 block of Avenida Jalisco at noon on a report that a woman was attempting to fight people in the area, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Cmdr. Corinn Pickett said police found Yessica Mercado Chavez at the scene, who had been detained by staff of a nearby elementary school after she had allegedly “tried to grab several students as they were dismissed from school.”

The employees told police she targeted two children. Her relationship to the two children, if any, was unclear.

Police did not specify which school the suspect allegedly targeted, but Bella Vista Elementary School is in the area.

Chavez was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and in connection to an outstanding warrant regarding an unspecified felony case.

Chavez has no felony convictions or unresolved cases in Riverside County, court records show.