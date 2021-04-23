La Quinta Library Earth Day plant giveaway

The UC Riverside master gardeners and the La Quinta City Library teamed up for Earth Day to, “sprout green thumbs.”

Library visitors on Thursday who checked out gardening or conservation books were also given a choice of home-grown fruits and veggies.

“These are all warm weather plants,” said Melissa Lundell, Branch Manager of the library, “we might to this again in the Fall with the cool weather plants, but everybody that you see here likes the warmer weather and they’re growing like crazy.”

All of the plant were organic and chemical free.