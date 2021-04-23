Manny the Movie Guy’s Mission to Help End Blood Cancer

When The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society nominated me to run as Man of the Year, I immediately accepted. Well, I hesitated for a little bit in the beginning because I am not a great fundraiser. I hate, or maybe I am shy to ask charitable donations from people. But then, I realized how important this organization has been to millions of people especially kids. I have a soft spot for sick children. I believe they should all grow up happy and disease-free. But alas, that is just a fantasy of mine. Many kids suffer from all types of cancer and my heart goes out for them.

And another reason for me was the deaths of my Aunt and cousin, who passed away within days from each other. My aunt from COVID and my cousin from her long-fought battle with ovarian cancer. I couldn’t go back home last year so in my own little way, I am trying to do my part in honoring them.

So will you join me in my fight against blood cancer? Click here to donate and/or be part of our fundraising team!

Together, we can end blood cancer for good.