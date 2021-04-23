NBCares Silver Linings Rob Paulsen Boo2Bullying

Voice actor Rob Paulsen is known for the popular character of Yakko, Donatello, Pinky and Carl Weezer among dozens of other iconic animated characters.

However, in 2016 he was alerted of life-changing news which almost jeopardized his career.

In Paulsen’s new book “Voice Lessons” he shares the story of his journey through stage 4 neck cancer and aggressive treatment which lead to a full recovery.

Now in the Coachella Valley, Paulsen is a new ambassador for the Boo2Bullying non-profit and our “silver lining.”