Indio issues traffic advisory due to upcoming roadwork

The City of Indio issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the next phase in the city’s ongoing pavement management project starting Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

New slurry and striping work will take place on Avenue 38 between Dune Palms Road and Madison Street. This segment of the roadwork is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

This project is a continuation of the city’s street maintenance program to restore the appearance of street pavement and extending its service life. Some of the most recent roads resurfaced include Jackson Street from I-10 to Avenue 42.

Roadwork will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents and businesses in work areas will receive notice with detailed instructions for the scheduled pavement work. “NO PARKING” signs will be posted 72 hours in advance of scheduled work and there will be no street parking but parking will be available a reasonable distance away.

The city stated these roadwork improvements should not conflict with the roadwork scheduled to wrap up Friday, April 23 on Jefferson near Ave 38.

Anyone with questions is asked to direct them to PMI, Inc. c/o Manny at (760) 822-3005 or City of Indio, c/o Terry Cechin at (760) 625-1802.