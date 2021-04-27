All Desert Sands Unified School District students heading back to class four days per week

Following an emergency school board meeting Monday evening, the Desert Sands Unified School District unanimously approved to send all students within the district back to school four day per week.

Students will return to the classroom with this new schedule on Monday, May 3.

This has been a topic that’s divided parents and the the teachers union. Parents wanting students to return to school and teachers saying it’s too late in the school year for anymore changes.

The last day of school for DSUSD is June 4.

Last week the board voted to only bring back high school seniors, but many parents were frustrated and rallied against the decision.

READ MORE: DSUSD HOLDS SPECIAL MEETING, REVISITS PROPOSAL TO INCREASE IN-PERSON LEARNING DAYS