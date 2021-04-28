More than 200 CVUSD students participate in 2021 Desert X

More than 200 Coachella Valley Unified School District students had the opportunity to participate in the 2021 Desert X art exhibit.

The students received canvas and art supplies to participate, as part of artist Oscar Murillo’s Frequencies project (http://frequenciesproject.net), from home.

Initiated in 2013, Murillo’s Frequencies project has invited thousands of students aged primarily 10 –16 from around the world to participate by freely drawing, marking and writing on raw canvas placed on their school desks over several months. Desks in participating classrooms are covered with a blank canvas that students are encouraged to intervene in as they wish. Over time, the canvases become an index of a period in a student’s life. After a few months, the canvases are collected and digitized for an online archive that forges a complex portrait of young people in various parts of the globe.

“CVUSD is thankful to Oscar Murillo and Desert X for inviting our students to participate in this internationally recognized and respected art exhibition. Executive Director Jenny Gil and the Desert X 2021 team opened a world of possibilities to our students and we can’t thank them enough for this,” CVUSD spokesperson Lissette Santiago stated.

“Having children from across the Coachella valley participate in Desert X this year has been especially gratifying. Seeing their work created during a time of lockdowns, isolation, and homeschooling is inspirational. We are thrilled we were able to offer an opportunity for the kids to make art and freely express their visions and voices on a global platform at a most extraordinary time,” said Desert X Executive Director, Jenny Gil.

The works will be presented at the Coachella Valley Art Center in Indio on May 15, 2021 from 9am to 2pm and online at desertx.org after the works are collected and digitalized.

Desert X runs through May 16, 2021.