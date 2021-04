NBCares Silver Linings Steve Chase Virtual Humanitarian Awards

The 27th Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards benefiting DAP Health are going virtual this year.

Like so many of the beloved and necessary fundraisers in the Coachella Valley, the annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards are also pivoting during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s virtual award ceremony will air on NBC Palm Springs on May 9th at 5:30 p.m.

Scott Nevins will host this event and sat with NBC Palm Springs’ Sandie Newton to share all the details about this silver lining.