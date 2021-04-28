Palm Springs Shortfest returns as California’s first film festival of 2021

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced Wednesday the return of the Palm Springs ShortFest.

The film festival will take place at the Camelot Theatre from June 22-28, one week after Governor Newsom’s guidelines of reopening the State.

“To ensure the safety of patrons, the festival will work closely with the Camelot Theatre (Palm Springs Cultural Center) to use stringent cleaning protocols for screening rooms and public areas,” said a statement from organizers, “Theatregoers will be required to wear masks, and screening capacity will be determined by city, county and state guidelines at the time of the event.”

Festival participants will be announced early June.

Last year’s ShortFest took place as a virtual event in mid-June.

ShortFest passes go on sale May 17.