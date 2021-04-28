The Living Desert nominated for USA TODAY’S Best Zoo and Best Botanical Garden

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens has been nominated for USA TODAY’S 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award in two categories: best zoo and best botanical garden.

“Short of heading out into the world’s wild places, nothing beats a visit to the zoo to foster an appreciation for the striking animal diversity of our planet,” says USA TODAY’S 10Best website. “We asked our readers to vote for their favorite North American AZA-accredited zoos – facilities that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors.”

“Being nominated for best zoo in the Readers’ Choice Travel Awards has become an annual honor for which we are so proud. And this year, being recognized as a favorite botanical garden in North America speaks to our growing recognition,” said Erin Scott, Senior Marketing and Public Relations Manager at The Living Desert. “Once again we are asking for the community’s help in voting for us in both categories, every day during the contest, to help us take a top spot on the list.”

The contest started April 26 and allows for the public to vote once a day through May 24 here for Best Zoo and here for Best Botanical Garden.

The top 10 of the 20 nominated will be announced on Friday, June 4.

