Interview: Julia Goldani Telles of “The Girlfriend Experience” Season 3

You will fall in love with Julia Goldani Telles in season 3 of “The Girlfriend Experience” from writer/director Anja Marquardt. She stars as Iris, an American neuroscientist by day, a female escort by night…with a twist. Take a look at my interview with the actress as she talks about season 3 and her attraction to the role.

“The Girlfriend Experience” returns to Starz on May 2nd.

