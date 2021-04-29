104 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 New Death Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 104 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 additional death Thursday bringing the countywide totals to 298,366 cases and 4,568 deaths.

There are 9 new COVID19 cases and no new death in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,209 (-2) cases, 73 (+1) deaths

Cathedral City: 7,120 (+3) cases, 110 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,733 cases, 125 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,099 cases, 49 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,940 cases, 118 deaths

Indian Wells: 195 (+1) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,415 (+1) cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,271 (+3) cases, 223 deaths

Coachella: 7,897 (+3) cases, 95 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,045 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 650 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 470 cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,133 cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 358 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 880 cases, 9 deaths

Cabazon: 322 cases, 7 death

Anza: 148 cases, 1 death

There are 1,820 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 12,566 probable cases based on antigen tests.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 117,185 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 72 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Thursday. That number includes 18 patients in intensive care units.

Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung announced this week that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was available again in the county, based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Administration of the vaccine was paused nationwide earlier this month to allow the agencies to investigate an extremely rare blood-clotting disorder found in six women between the ages of 18 and 49 who had gotten the shot. They concluded Friday that the benefits of the single-dose vaccine outweigh its risks.

“There are common side effects people don’t need to worry about in the first one or two days after receiving the vaccine — headaches, fever. flu-like symptoms,” Leung said. “However, after one to two weeks, if you have severe chest pain, leg swelling, trouble breathing — those could be signs of blood clots, and you should contact your doctor.”

He said that since December, the county has administered a total of 1,574,641 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines.

Board Chair Karen Spiegel complained to the health officer about schools requiring masking of children, particularly those participating in outdoor athletics. Spiegel said the requirement “is absurd,” particularly given that professional athletes, who are in an age range that’s higher risk for infection, aren’t wearing masks.

Leung said he could not answer for each school district’s policies, but acknowledged “there are inconsistencies” in how masking requirements are imposed. He anticipated a “gradual loosening of restrictions going forward,” but he admitted looking to the CDC and California Department of Public Health for direction.

There is 4 newly reported fatality bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,568.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 291,978.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 129 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

“Our numbers have come down. For four consecutive days, they’ve been coming down,” Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said Tuesday during the supervisors’ weekly board meeting. “They’re changing incrementally.”

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate was at 2.1%, compared to 2.3% last week, and the state-adjusted case rate was 3.9 per 100,000 people, which reflects a rolling seven-day average. Last week, it was 4.5 per 100,000.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we’re very encouraged,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung told the board. “We’re in a better place than a month ago.”

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung told the board that the Johnson & Johnson SARS-Cov-2 vaccine remains shelved after cases of individuals developing potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce the outcome of additional research later this week, he said.

Leung said the Moderna and Pfizer shots remain widely available.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 4/29/2021