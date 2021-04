Interview: Glenn Close and Mila Kunis on “Four Good Days,” Family, and Addiction

It was so much fun talking to the iconic Glenn Close and the memorable Mila Kunis. They play real-life mother-daughter in the new heartbreaking but hopeful “Four Good Days.”

I spent some time with the actresses to talk about the making of the film, their characters, and yeah, Close dancing “Da Butt” at the Oscars.

“Four Good Days” is now out in select theaters and will be available on-demand May 21st. To see my complete “Four Good Days” interviews including songwriter Diane Warren, click here.