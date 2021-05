NBCares Silver Linings Boozehounds in Palm Springs

A new dining experience recently opened in Palm Springs and it’s like no other place in the Coachella Valley.

Why? You, ask? Well, it’s because this is a place where dogs bring their humans!

In this NBCares Silver Linings, Sandie Newton speaks with a Boozehound co-creator who knew a dog-friendly eaterie would take off in the desert.