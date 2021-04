Smoke visible in west valley following house fire in Cathedral City

Fire crews are battling a house fire Friday afternoon in Cathedral City leaving billowing black smoke seen across the Valley.

The blaze was reported around 2:21 p.m. in the Dream Home Neighborhood on San Diego drive.

Both Cal Fire and the Palm Springs Fire Department are on scene with several sources being used.

It’s unclear if the residents were inside at the time or what sparked the fire.

