TOKYO OLYMPICS
PLAN YOUR VACCINE
COVID TEST
DESERT X
88° F
84° F
tv
Search for:
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Decision 2020
National
Entertainment
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Community
Weekly Rundown
Toby Keith Tickets
Local
NBCares
Essential Employee
GCVCC Member of the Week
Desert Living
Hey Starkie
Weather
Sports
Connect
About Us
News Team
Social Media
tv
88° F
84° F
Weather
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mike Everett
May 3, 2021 7:44 PM PST
Trending Stories
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Video
Mike's Monday Evening Forecast
May 3, 2021
Local
CVUSD
Desert Sun
DSUSD
Enrollment
KESQ
nbc palm springs
PSUSD
Schools
Video
Local public school enrollment drops significantly, private schools see surge
May 3, 2021
Entertainment
Bill
Desert Sun
Divorce
gates
KESQ
KMIR
melinda
NBC
News
Palm Springs
Bill and Melinda Gates are ending their marriage
May 3, 2021
Weekly Rundown
Desert Sun
good news
honda of the desert
KESQ
KMIR
NBC
News
Palm Springs
taylor martinez
taylor michelle
toyota of the desert
Weekly Rundown
Video
Weekly Rundown: New dog-friendly restaurant, club fitting with Club Champion, cup stacking challenge
May 3, 2021
Coronavirus
$50
12-15
Age
Coachella Valley
coronavirus
Desert Sun
KESQ
Kids
KMIR
NBC
News
older
Palm Springs
Pfizer
Riverside
vaccine
Year
young
FDA to authorize Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds by early next week, official says
May 3, 2021
View More
Related Articles
Local
Local public school enrollment drops significantly, private schools see surge
California
County says Vanessa Bryant lacks basis to sue deputies over crash photos
Crime
Local
Officers searching for suspect following Indio bank robbery