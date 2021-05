Officers searching for suspect following Indio bank robbery

The Indio Police Department is searching for a suspect Monday afternoon following a bank robbery.

The incident occurred at the Wells Fargo at the corner of Monroe and Highway 111 at around 1:43 p.m.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoody, blue jeans and black boots. He fled the area in a white Nissan Sintra.

Anyone with information should contact police.