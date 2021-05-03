122 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 122 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday bringing the countywide totals to 298,572 cases and 4,574 deaths.

There are 22 new COVID19 cases and no new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,214 (+3) cases, 73 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,125 (+4) cases, 110 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,734 (+1) cases, 125 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,098 (-1) cases, 50 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,941 cases, 118 deaths

Indian Wells: 195 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,420 (+2) cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,283 (+8) cases, 223 deaths

Coachella: 7,900 (+3) cases, 95 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,047 (+1) cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 650 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 470 cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,134 (+1) cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 358 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 880 cases, 9 deaths

Cabazon: 323 cases, 7 death

Anza: 148 cases, 1 death

There are 1,632 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 12,566 probable cases based on antigen tests.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 117,262 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 80 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 16 patients in intensive care units.

There are no newly reported fatalities keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,574.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 292,366.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 130 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate was at 2.1%, compared to 2.3% last week, and the state-adjusted case rate was 3.9 per 100,000 people, which reflects a rolling seven-day average. Last week, it was 4.5 per 100,000.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 5/3/2021