The Indio Teen Center expands in-person programming in wake of DSUSD decision

The City of Indio has announced the Indio Teen Center will offer expanded hours and days for in-person programming effective Monday, May 3. Students grades 8 through 12 who are attending school in person, can now participate in free after-school programming up to four days a week.

The City says this change reflects the decision by Desert Sands Unified School District to combine cohorts and allow students who have enrolled in hybrid instruction the opportunity to attend classes on campus four days a week.

In addition, the Indio Teen Center, located at 81-678 Avenue 46, will be open for in-person activities a half hour earlier. Hours of operation will now be from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Teens in distance learning can continue to participate in virtual programming on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with contactless supply delivery. Wednesday programing includes culinary arts, such as shrimp ceviche and bruschetta.

Following health guidelines and safety protocols, some programming can now resume indoors. The Teen Center has a game room with ping-pong, air hockey, and foosball, a lounge, outdoor volleyball, basketball, archery and multiple art activities weekly.

All participants must have both an ITC Registration Form and JPIA waiver completed. Both can be found online at the Teen Center’s Website or can be picked up at the Teen Center. In addition to both forms, school enrollment will be verified via current school ID and a screenshot/printed copy of their StudentVUE portal that shows their name, grade and assigned Cohort.

Additional COVID safety precautions and a monthly Teen Center calendar can be found here. For questions/concerns contact the Indio Teen Center at (760) 541-4400.