Palm Springs Library reopening Wednesday

The Palm Springs Public Library reopens to the public on Wednesday, May 5.

Hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Face coverings are required for anyone of the age of two.

The library’s pick up service will continue to be offered.

Computers will also be available for use and passport service is expected to resume in the near future.