Suspect arrested in connection to Indio bank robbery

A 31-year-old man is in custody following a bank robbery Monday in Indio.

Marin Ricardo De La Cruz was arrested without incident at his home in Indio.

De La Cruz is accused of entering Wells Fargo at Monroe Street and Highway 111, stimulating he had a gun under his clothing and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

De La Cruz was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a facial covering and fled in a white Nissan Sentra.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit Detective Matt Gutting @ (760) 541- 4514 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers @ (760) 341- STOP (7867).