Desert Water Agency boosting customer credit to $200 amid pandemic

Coachella Valley residents facing financial hardships can now save $200 a year on their water bills, the Desert Water Agency announced Wednesday.

The agency expanded funding for its Help2Others program from $100 to $200, citing the financial disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the $200 credit accounts for roughly 20% of an average agency customer’s water bill over a year.

“Our hope is that even more people who are behind, or just need a boost to make ends meet, will take advantage of the increased assistance,” agency Board President Kristin Bloomer said. “As a government agency, our job is to serve the community and this fund is a great example of that work.”

The program has issued more than $10,000 in water bill credits over the past year.

Other relief efforts offered to Desert Water Agency customers amid the pandemic include the continued stoppage of water shutoffs for customers with delinquent bills, and waived late and processing fees.

Desert Water Agency serves a roughly 325-square-mile area that includes parts of Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, and nearby unincorporated areas.

To apply for the Help2Others water bill credit, visit www.dwa.org/H2O.