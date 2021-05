Injury Crash Reported on Highway 62 Near Whitewater

A motorist was hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 62 near Whitewater.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. near Painted Hills Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was freed from the wreckage and taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment of injuries described as minor, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.