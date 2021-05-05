Interview: Inside the World of Netflix’s Superhero Drama “Jupiter’s Legacy”

Based on the popular Image comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, series creator Steven S. DeKnight (“Spartacus,” “Smallville”) presents a new breed of superheroes. Here’s the official synopsis:

Jupiter’s Legacy follows the story of the world’s first superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

I spoke to the actors who play those superpowered children. You will either fall in love or hate Elena Kampouris’ Chloe Sampson, the daughter of Sheldon (The Utopian) and Grace (Lady Liberty). She’s a bad girl here but I think you’ll understand her motivation.

And then there’s her brother Brandon aka The Paragon played by Andrew Horton. He loves their father and wants to continue to fight and protect the code but The Utopian’s old school ways may not gel with the society we’re in right now.

Throwing some drama is Ian Quinlan’s Hutch, the son of George Hutchence aka Skyfox.

Take a look at my interview with the actors who play Chloe, The Paragon, and Hutch.

"Jupiter's Legacy" flies into Netflix on May 7.