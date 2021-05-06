Indio Police Seek Public Help Locating Missing Woman

Indio police Thursday recirculated a photo of woman last seen nearly two years ago in the Coachella Valley.

Gloria Jean Davis was last seen leaving the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission at 47470 Van Buren St. in May 2019.

Police provided few details on the case, except to say she was reported missing on May 28, 2020, nearly a year after she was last seen.

Davis was described as a Black woman, standing about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone who sees Davis or knows of her whereabouts was urged to call Indio police at 760-391-4051.