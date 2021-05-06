Palm Springs Aerial Tramway returning to seven-days-a-week schedule

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway announced Monday the tram will return to being open seven days per week starting Monday, May 10.

“Since our reopening on February 18 after the Covid closure, we have operated on a reduced Thursday through Monday schedule. For the convenience and enjoyment of both local residents and our Valley’s many visitors, we are delighted to be back to seven-day-a-week operations just in time for our summer season,” said Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols.

The tram reopened February 18 after being closed for months due to the Governor Newsom’s regional stay-home order.

Monday through Thursday, the first car up will be at 10:00 a.m., the last car up will be at 6:00 p.m. and the last car down will be at 8:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays, the first car up will be at 8:00 a.m., the last car up will be at 7:00 p.m. and the last car down will be at 9:00 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.