Free household hazardous waste collection event this Saturday

The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources, in cooperation with Burrtec, has scheduled a free household hazardous wastecollection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Edom Hill Transfer Station, located at 70-100 Edom Hill Road, Cathedral City, CA 92235.

The event is open to all Riverside County residents, including those living in unincorporated communities.

The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources offers these events as an opportunity for Riverside County residents to keep hazardous waste out of the county landfills and ensure it is properly managed. In addition to temporary sites such as this, household hazardous waste can be taken for free to the department’s permanent collection site in Palm Springs, 1100 Vella Rd. on Saturdays. The hours of operation for the Palm Springs HHW facility are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. October through May and 7 a.m. to noon June through September.

The event will accept residentially generated household hazardous waste items only. Waste from businesses or non-profits will not be accepted.

Accepted items include used motor oil, paint, antifreeze, household and automotive batteries, pesticides, cleaning products, sharps (needles/syringes or lancets), unused medication (except controlled substances), fluorescent lamps, and electronic waste items such as televisions, computers, VCRs and telephones.

For more information, contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at (951) 486-3200 or (800) 304-2226, or click here.