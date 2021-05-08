Construction begins on Varner Road repairs in Thousand Palms

Construction has begun on over four miles of Varner Road in Thousand Palms to give the road brand new pavement and wider shoulders.

The Varner Road Resurfacing Project is a $2 million project and will take two months to complete. The roadwork will resurface three segments of Varner Road, totaling approximately 4.3 miles, and add two feet of shoulders on each side.

“Varner Road gets a lot of use and is among the roads in highest need of major work,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “This road repair project will make the road easier, safer and smoother to drive on, improving the commute for people driving to work, taking their children to school, and visiting local businesses.”

Varner Road will be improved from Monterey Avenue to Cook Street and from Avenue 38 to Berkey Drive near Washington Street. A 1.7-mile section east of Cook Street is not in need of resurfacing or reconstruction and is not part of this project.

The project is funded from the county’s SB 1 funds, generated from the gas taxes and vehicle registration fees paid by motorists.

Varner Road runs parallel to Interstate 10 and is used by many drivers to get to places without getting on and off the freeway.