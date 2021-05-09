Interview: “Duty Free” is Perfect Movie for Mother’s Day and Beyond

I love the mother-son team of Rebecca Danigelis and Sian-Pierre Regis! She is a 79-year-old furloughed hotel housekeeper and he is her journalist son. When Danigelis became suddenly unemployed at 75, her world nearly collapsed until Regis stepped in with a bucket list. What follows is a heartwarming documentary (with biting social commentary on ageism and racism) that is perfect for Mother’s Day.

I spoke with both Danigelis and Regis to talk about the making of the film.

“Duty Free” is out in select theaters and on-demand May 7. To see my complete “Duty Free” interview, click here.