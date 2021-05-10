Investigation: More than 1 million Honda Accords may have a steering problem

Federal safety regulators are investigating reports that more than 1 million Honda Accords have a steering problem that can a cause a car to veer out of its lane.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, disclosed late last week, involves Accords from model year 2013 to 2015. There have been 107 incidents involving steering reported to the agency or Honda, according to NHTSA, including two incidents which involved crashes and injuries. No deaths have yet been reported.

This is only an investigation at this point — not a recall of the possibly affected vehicles.

“Honda takes all safety-related concerns seriously and will continue to cooperate with the NHTSA through the investigation process, as we also continue our own internal review of the available information,” Honda said in a statement Monday.

Despite US car buyers shifting preference away from sedans and towards SUVs, the Honda Accord is still one of the best-selling vehicles in the country. There are an estimated 1.1 million of these vehicles on US roads, according to the agency.