Report: Suzanne Somers sells Palm Springs compound

A sprawling Palm Springs property owned by former “Three’s Company” star Suzanne Somers and her husband is poised to change hands.

Nestled at the base of Mount San Jacinto, the Ridge Road home was listed for sale in January, and is now in escrow, Somers told the New York Post. The 74-year-old actress declined to specify the sales price, but the paper cited real estate documents in reporting it was sold for the original asking price of $8.5 million.

Situated on 28 acres about five minutes from downtown Palm Springs, the abode comprises five structures — a main house and four villas — totaling seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 7,200 square feet of combined living space.

One of the villas, dubbed “The Rock House,” was designed by famed modernist architect Albert Frey. The villa features a two-room suite with walls of glass, fireplace, hand-carved Balinese garden doors, claw-foot tub, rock shower and meditation garden, according to House & Garden magazine.

The magazine reported Sommers and husband Alan Hamel, a former television host and producer, purchased the property in 1977 for $420,000, and previously listed it for $14.5 million before taking it off the market. The estate was built in 1928.

Somers entered the Hollywood mainstream for portraying Chrissy Snow on the 1970s TV sitcom “Three’s Company” opposite John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt.

View more photos here.

Photo from toptenrealestate.com