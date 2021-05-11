Newsom Announces Proposed Plan for More Stimulus Checks

(CNS) – Nearly two-thirds of residents in Southern California and across the state would receive $600 state stimulus checks under

a rebate proposal Governor Gavin Newsom announced today, while families with children would receive an extra $500.

“We are tripling the Golden State Stimulus to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic,” Newsom said.

“Two in three Californians will receive a check from the state and more than $5 billion in aid will be made available to those who need help

paying their rent or utility bills.”

The payments are being proposed in response to what Newsom called a $75.7 billion state budget surplus.

In addition to the direct stimulus payments, Newsom also proposed $5 billion to assist renters who have fallen behind in their payments, and another $2 billion to cover utility bills that residents hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic have struggled to pay.

The stimulus payments would be directed to families earning up to $75,000.

The proposal needs to be approved by the state Legislature.