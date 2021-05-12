CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals package off Palm Springs porch

A man was caught on camera steeling multiple packages from the porch of a home in Palm Springs.

The homeowner shared the video with NBC Palm Springs, which shows the man was at the home in the area of E Camino Parocela and Parocela Place Tuesday at 3:47 p.m. According to the homeowner, this was just over ten minutes after the packages were delivered.

The thief can be seen getting in the passenger seat of a red sedan during his departure.

The homeowner did file a police report and hopes to alert his community of the incident.

Several resorts are in the area including: Desert Paradise, All Worlds, The Hacienda at Warm Sands and Mirage 2.

Anyone with information should contact the Palm Springs Police Department.